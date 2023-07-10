Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases New Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM Trading Up 0.9 %

CDAY stock opened at $65.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.77 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $279,062.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,060.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $279,062.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,060.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $102,457.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,797 shares in the company, valued at $7,157,942.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,672 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

About Ceridian HCM

(Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.