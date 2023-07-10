Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases New Shares in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Seagen in the first quarter worth $33,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Seagen by 622.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Seagen in the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Stock Performance

Seagen stock opened at $191.51 on Monday. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.08 and a 12 month high of $207.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGEN. Morgan Stanley lowered Seagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $229.00 price target (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Seagen from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $66,261.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,349,261.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $3,166,627.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,927.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $66,261.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,349,261.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,008 shares of company stock valued at $8,605,808 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

