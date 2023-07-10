Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases New Stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,048,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,930,000 after buying an additional 6,216,666 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $115,410,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $100,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,736,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,335,000. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Corebridge Financial

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 10,981,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $180,199,982.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 415,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,941,967.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

CRBG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

NYSE:CRBG opened at $18.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $23.50.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

