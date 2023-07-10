Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases New Stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,048,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,930,000 after buying an additional 6,216,666 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $115,410,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $100,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,736,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,335,000. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Corebridge Financial
In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 10,981,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $180,199,982.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 415,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,941,967.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Corebridge Financial Price Performance
NYSE:CRBG opened at $18.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $23.50.
Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.
Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th.
Corebridge Financial Company Profile
Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Corebridge Financial
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.