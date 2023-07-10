Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases New Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 302 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at $22,119,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.5 %

DECK opened at $527.18 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $256.60 and a 52 week high of $538.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.29.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

