Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases Shares of 1,112 Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lear from $133.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lear in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lear from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lear from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Lear from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.92.

Insider Activity

Lear Price Performance

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,390,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $41,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,390,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,291 shares of company stock worth $2,709,541 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $148.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.56. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.67 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 43.63%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

