Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases Shares of 25,558 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 30.7% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 317,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 48,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 25,305 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 147,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 71,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $15.34 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $17.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,031,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $15,472,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,701,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,031,533 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $15,472,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,701,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,056,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,959,599 shares of company stock valued at $27,683,472 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

