Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases Shares of 572 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $363.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $368.50 and a 200-day moving average of $340.98. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $271.05 and a 1-year high of $389.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

