Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases Shares of 7,400 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,400 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. Wolfe Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 4.2 %

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 237,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,695.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ralph S. Michael III acquired 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 171,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,726.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $98,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,695.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $16.29 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.