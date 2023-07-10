Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases Shares of 8,263 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $312,620.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 350,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,796,670.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $312,620.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 350,507 shares in the company, valued at $9,796,670.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $204,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 171,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 579,273 shares of company stock worth $14,602,644 in the last three months. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PINS opened at $27.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.42. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $29.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $602.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.96 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

