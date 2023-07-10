Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 1,251 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Machina Capital S.A.S. cut its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

CPT opened at $108.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $97.74 and a 1-year high of $147.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $588,937.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,234,269.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $132.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

