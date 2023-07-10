Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 2,137 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Machina Capital S.A.S. reduced its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 485.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $44.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $566,697 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.73.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

