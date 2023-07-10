Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 292 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Machina Capital S.A.S. decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Biogen by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 234,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,164,000 after buying an additional 83,922 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.27.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $275.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $300.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.17. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.65 and a 12-month high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

