Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $134,000 Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 10,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 12.9% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler raised Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Assurant Stock Up 1.0 %

Assurant stock opened at $125.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.55. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $178.76.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. Assurant’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,984. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,984. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $524,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,895.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.