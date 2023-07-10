Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $220,000 Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,576,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,828,000 after buying an additional 97,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,229,000 after purchasing an additional 97,945 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,513,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,364,000 after purchasing an additional 116,134 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,864,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,874,000 after purchasing an additional 140,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,485,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,099,000 after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. UBS Group upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.64.

Sealed Air Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SEE stock opened at $40.94 on Monday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $37.34 and a 1 year high of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.12. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 196.19%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 28.88%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

