Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 146,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Airbnb by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Airbnb by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 112,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,668,000 after purchasing an additional 50,492 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,386,163.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,386,163.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total value of $3,974,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,333,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,225,839.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,212,729 shares of company stock valued at $261,519,694. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $130.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $144.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Airbnb from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.47.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

