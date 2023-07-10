Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 195 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,563,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after acquiring an additional 89,888 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,656,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 219,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,099,000 after acquiring an additional 65,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 190.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 90,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,438,000 after acquiring an additional 59,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FICO. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $810.86.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $793.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $775.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $705.04. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $389.83 and a 52 week high of $815.64. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.30). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. The business had revenue of $380.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.31 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,972,322.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,764. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

