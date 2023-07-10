Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 103,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,059,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Nucor by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 70,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 36,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.56.

Nucor Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $161.95 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $102.86 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.87. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

