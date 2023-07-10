Machina Capital S.A.S. Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 68.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 13,280 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 71,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $444,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,688,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.43 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $172.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

