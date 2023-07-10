Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 665.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 825,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717,381 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $44,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Fastenal by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Fastenal by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after buying an additional 36,709 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Fastenal by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $57.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $59.29. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

