Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Shares of 404,563 Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 404,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,179,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in Allegion by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,035,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $426,038,000 after buying an additional 227,955 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 6.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,714,000 after purchasing an additional 109,878 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Allegion by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,024,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,433,000 after purchasing an additional 24,162 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 972,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,332,000 after purchasing an additional 90,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 945,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,581,000 after buying an additional 76,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total transaction of $251,354.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Performance

NYSE:ALLE opened at $116.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.64. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $87.33 and a 1-year high of $123.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.34% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.22.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

See Also

