Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $41,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in American Tower by 629.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.86.

American Tower Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $195.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a PE ratio of 65.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.24 and a 200-day moving average of $203.03.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 209.33%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

