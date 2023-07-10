Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $270.01 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,005 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $270,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% during the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.2% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $3,144,000. Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 48.1% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.83.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MRK opened at $109.00 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.52 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.86.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.03%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

