Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $48.10 Million Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,192 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $48,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,303 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares during the last quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 92,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $59.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.06. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $64.52.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $12,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.