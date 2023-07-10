Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $57.79 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,103,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 742,144 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $57,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,289,000 after acquiring an additional 225,295,680 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,658,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,792,000 after purchasing an additional 606,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,817,000 after buying an additional 8,680,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,159,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,401,000 after buying an additional 725,704 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $56.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $100.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Barclays lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

