Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 673,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 41,024 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $67,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $88.64 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The company has a market cap of $161.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.84.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.82.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

