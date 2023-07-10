Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 40,131 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 694,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,131 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $47,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WH. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total transaction of $589,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,226.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WH stock opened at $69.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.68 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

