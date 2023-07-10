Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 935,777 Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 935,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,808,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 12.3% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 6.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $482,859.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,306,330.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ST stock opened at $44.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $54.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

