Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $47,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,636.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,645.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2,510.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,786.85.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $110,542.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,984 shares of company stock worth $10,492,001. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,759.80.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

