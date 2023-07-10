Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 123,272 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 123,272 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $46,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Southern by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $357,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,741,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,678 shares of company stock worth $14,528,821. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock opened at $70.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.34 and a 200-day moving average of $69.71. The company has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

