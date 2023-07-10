Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 14,976 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,650,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,976 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $300,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $183.08 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $252.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.53%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

