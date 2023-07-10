Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 160,246 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,265,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,246 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $52,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Exelon by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 444,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 18.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 12.9% in the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

EXC stock opened at $40.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $47.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

