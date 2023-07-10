Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 32,420 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,141,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,420 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Healthcare Services Group worth $57,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Healthcare Services Group Trading Down 0.2 %

HCSG opened at $14.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.77. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $18.74.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $417.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Healthcare Services Group

(Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.