Mason & Associates Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mason & Associates Inc trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 810,248 shares of company stock worth $25,702,475. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $119.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.16. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.54.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

