Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Boosted by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE MA opened at $388.68 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $395.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $368.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $379.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.72.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.04.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.