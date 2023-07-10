McAdam LLC Buys 808 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 79.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,821 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Home Depot by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,582,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,709 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $563,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $302.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $304.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $296.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

