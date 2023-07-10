McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires New Position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 22,222.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

Shares of UNG opened at $6.86 on Monday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.30.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

