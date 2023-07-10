McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,904 Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. David J Yvars Group increased its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 37,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 51,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,237 shares during the period.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ASG opened at $5.34 on Monday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

