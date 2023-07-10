McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,904 Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. David J Yvars Group increased its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 37,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 51,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,237 shares during the period.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Performance
Shares of ASG opened at $5.34 on Monday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Dividend Announcement
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty All-Star Growth Fund
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.