McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,308 iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,308 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,288.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,738,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181,102 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 655.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,355,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,738 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,392,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,631,000 after acquiring an additional 718,524 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,027,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,411,000 after purchasing an additional 611,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,279,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $17.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

