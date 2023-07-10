McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $74.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $92.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.27 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

