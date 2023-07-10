McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Invests $218,000 in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $204.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.53 and a 200-day moving average of $177.85. The company has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $208.63.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 49.23%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.