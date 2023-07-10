McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Truist Financial Stock Up 3.4 %

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TFC opened at $31.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.48.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

