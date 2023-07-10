McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 157,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,582,000 after purchasing an additional 37,834 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 57,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8,043.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 21,637 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYG opened at $75.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $82.79.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

