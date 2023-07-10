McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 309 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,780 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 69.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 16,150 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 916,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $91,740,000 after purchasing an additional 26,370 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 9,323 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 87,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 53.6% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 50,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 17,622 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $88.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The stock has a market cap of $161.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Macquarie downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

