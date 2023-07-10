McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 617 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,245,000. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,067,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Realty Income by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,591 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,109,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.04.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Shares of O stock opened at $59.57 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average is $62.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 216.20%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

