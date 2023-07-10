McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 774 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $912,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,599,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,077,000 after buying an additional 23,044 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 150.7% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 24,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 14,916 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 20,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.4% in the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $35.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $200.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average is $41.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

