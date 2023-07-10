McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Trims Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 234.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 94,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65,888 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $839,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $171.65 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.31.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

