Mendota Financial Group LLC Has $31,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mendota Financial Group LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 81.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $302.81 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $304.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $296.89 and a 200-day moving average of $302.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

