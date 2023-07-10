Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 606.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

In related news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $245,427.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,763. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Wendy E. Lane acquired 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,517.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $245,427.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,677 shares of company stock worth $3,270,473. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $224.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.58. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.94 and a 52 week high of $228.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.30, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

