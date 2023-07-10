Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 112 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,851 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Lennar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,964,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,295,000 after acquiring an additional 91,639 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,123,000 after purchasing an additional 415,350 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Lennar by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,441,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,802,000 after purchasing an additional 43,237 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,644,000 after purchasing an additional 268,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 65.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after purchasing an additional 312,595 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $120.21 on Monday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $127.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.91. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.62. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at $32,861,731.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.