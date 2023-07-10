Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 130 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,784.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CINF opened at $98.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 818.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.80 and its 200 day moving average is $107.91. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CINF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.83.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.